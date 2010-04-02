Google's Bouchier Schaefer Joins B&C Upfront Event

Erin Bouchier Schaefer, Video Advertising Business Lead, Google, has joined B&C's upfront event "The Agency Perspective," Apr. 6 at New York's Roosevelt Hotel. Bouchier Schaefer, who manages online video ad sales for the company, will participate in a Q&A with B&C Business Editor Claire Atkinson.



The event also includes a panel discussion and awards presentation. Atkinson will moderate a discussion on the upfront advertising market featuring Mike Rosen, president, Investment and Activation, Starcom MediaVest Group; Gibbs Haljun, manager director of media investment, MEC; Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, president, Magna; and Gary Carr, senior VP, executive director of national broadcast, TargetCast TCM.



In addition, B&C will honor its inaugural class of "Market Movers," four executives who have influenced the ad market. They are: Rino Scanzoni, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM, North America; Chris Geraci, Managing Director, National Broadcast Investment, OMD; Donna Speciale, President, Investment & Activation and Agency Operations; and Magna's Herbst-Brady. A cocktail reception follows.



For more information on the event, which is free for qualified advertising executives and media buyers, click here.



For complete upfront coverage, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/upfronts.