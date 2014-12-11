Golden Globes: 'Transparent,' 'Jane' and 'The Affair' Lead Strong Rookie Nominee Roster
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association continued its tradition of recognizing newcomers, as the nominations for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Thursday morning, were filled with shows that premiered in 2014.
After getting shut out by the Screen Actor's Guild on Wednesday, Amazon's critically-praised comedy Transparent received nods for both best TV comedy/musical and for star Jeffrey Tambor. The CW's Jane the Virgin also joined the best TV comedy/musical field (star Gina Rodriguez received a nod for lead actress as well), along with another newcomer in HBO's Silicon Valley. HBO's Girls and Netflix's Orange Is the New Black rounded out the field.
Starz's The Missing, FX's Fargo and HBO's True Detective dominated the miniseries/TV movie category with multiple nominations. Along with best miniseries nominations, Missing's Frances O'Connor scored a lead actress nomination, while Fargo nabbed three acting nods for Allison Tolman, Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. True Detective received a trio of acting nods as well for leads Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, as well as Michelle Monaghan.
On the drama side, Clive Owen and Dominic West each scored lead actor nominations for their roles in Cinemax's The Knick and Showtime’s The Affair. West’s costar Ruth Wilson snagged a lead actress nod along with How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis. Showtime's newcomer also landed a nomination for Best TV Drama, along with Downton Abbey, The Good Wife, House of Cards and Game of Thrones.
HBO again was the most nominated network with 15 nods, followed by Showtime with nine nominations (including eight different acting nods), FX with eight nods and Netflix with seven. The two nominations for Jane the Virgin were the first in The CW’s history.
The Golden Globes will be held Jan. 11 and will air on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host for the third and final time.
Full list of nominations below:
Best TV Drama
The Affair
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife
House of Cards
Best Performance Actor, TV Drama
Clive Owen, The Knick
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
James Spader, The Blacklist
Dominic West, The Affair
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
Fargo
The Missing
True Detective
The Normal Heart
Olive Kitteridge
Best TV Comedy
Girls
Jane the Virgin
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Best Performance Actress, TV Drama
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Ruth Wilson, The Affair
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Supporting Actress In a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Allison Janney, Mom
Michelle Monaghan, True Detective
Best Supporting Actor In a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Colin Hanks, Fargo
Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Best Actress, TV Comedy
Lena Dunham, Girls
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep
Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black
Best Actor, TV Comedy
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Ricky Gervais, Derek
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Louis C.K., Louie
William H. Macy, Shameless
Best Actor, TV Movie or Miniseries
Martin Freeman, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, True Detective
Matthew McConaughey, True Detective
Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo
Best Actress, TV Movie or Miniseries
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge
Frances O’Connor, The Missing
Allison Tolman, Fargo
