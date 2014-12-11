Golden Globes: 'Transparent,' 'Jane' and 'The Affair' Lead Strong Rookie Nominee Roster

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association continued its tradition of recognizing newcomers, as the nominations for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Thursday morning, were filled with shows that premiered in 2014.

After getting shut out by the Screen Actor's Guild on Wednesday, Amazon's critically-praised comedy Transparent received nods for both best TV comedy/musical and for star Jeffrey Tambor. The CW's Jane the Virgin also joined the best TV comedy/musical field (star Gina Rodriguez received a nod for lead actress as well), along with another newcomer in HBO's Silicon Valley. HBO's Girls and Netflix's Orange Is the New Black rounded out the field.

Starz's The Missing, FX's Fargo and HBO's True Detective dominated the miniseries/TV movie category with multiple nominations. Along with best miniseries nominations, Missing's Frances O'Connor scored a lead actress nomination, while Fargo nabbed three acting nods for Allison Tolman, Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. True Detective received a trio of acting nods as well for leads Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, as well as Michelle Monaghan.

On the drama side, Clive Owen and Dominic West each scored lead actor nominations for their roles in Cinemax's The Knick and Showtime’s The Affair. West’s costar Ruth Wilson snagged a lead actress nod along with How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis. Showtime's newcomer also landed a nomination for Best TV Drama, along with Downton Abbey, The Good Wife, House of Cards and Game of Thrones.

HBO again was the most nominated network with 15 nods, followed by Showtime with nine nominations (including eight different acting nods), FX with eight nods and Netflix with seven. The two nominations for Jane the Virgin were the first in The CW’s history.

The Golden Globes will be held Jan. 11 and will air on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host for the third and final time.

Full list of nominations below:

Best TV Drama

The Affair

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Best Performance Actor, TV Drama

Clive Owen, The Knick

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

James Spader, The Blacklist

Dominic West, The Affair

Best TV Miniseries or Movie

Fargo

The Missing

True Detective

The Normal Heart

Olive Kitteridge

Best TV Comedy

Girls

Jane the Virgin

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Best Performance Actress, TV Drama

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Ruth Wilson, The Affair

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Supporting Actress In a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Allison Janney, Mom

Michelle Monaghan, True Detective

Best Supporting Actor In a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Colin Hanks, Fargo

Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep

Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Ricky Gervais, Derek

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Louis C.K., Louie

William H. Macy, Shameless

Best Actor, TV Movie or Miniseries

Martin Freeman, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, True Detective

Matthew McConaughey, True Detective

Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart

Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo

Best Actress, TV Movie or Miniseries

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge

Frances O’Connor, The Missing

Allison Tolman, Fargo