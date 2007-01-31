Goldberg Elected to CBS Corp. Board of Directors
By Jim Benson
CBS Corp.’s board of directors has elected legendary TV and film producer/executive Leonard Goldberg as a member.
Goldberg’s resume include stints as president of 20th Century Fox, ABC’s head of programming and production chief for the old Screen Gems (now Sony Pictures Television).
He began his career at ABC in research before becoming VP of daytime programming.
