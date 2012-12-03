A Gold Medal Year for Lazarus

Mark Lazarus has had a busy first year as chairman of the

NBC Sports Group. He oversaw a record-setting Super Bowl, turned a profit on

the London Games despite sniping from critics who scoffed at the seemingly

outdated notion of airing events in primetime on tape, and rebranded the cable

network Versus as the NBC Sports Network, venturing onto turf dominated by

ESPN.

Things went well enough that Lazarus was named B&C

Sports Executive of the Year. "We had an excellent year," he says. "I think we

exceeded our expectations and met our hopes and dreams."

Lazarus talked about his plans with B&C business editor

Jon Lafayette. An edited transcript follows.

The high point of NBC's year had to be the London Games. The Olympics

had been a mixed bag for NBC, getting a lot of attention but losing millions of

dollars. When did you know that this year was going to be different?

The Olympics, in a way, were a bit of a punctuation. We

spent last year doing a bunch of rights deals and getting in position heading

for 2012, which we knew would be a big year for the new NBC Sports Group, with

the rebranded NBC Sports Network coming out of the gate with the [NHL] Winter

Classic, and then the Super Bowl.

We knew we were going to be in good shape on [Olympics]

revenue. We knew that we had a smart plan to manage costs, not to spend more

than we needed to. And we had a plan to surround the consumer with content. We

made a bet that the combination of all the content being available online and

streamed, and the significant amount of live cable and live broadcast content

throughout the day would satisfy and enhance people's desire to watch the

primetime packaged show that really is the hallmark of NBC's storytelling

history.

That was our gamble, and I think in some ways it was a

sizable experiment, and it paid off. We were able to satisfy consumers, and I

think by all accounts, from our research and from what we've read, people kind

of got wrapped up in the Olympics in a very big way. The more we gave them, the

more they wanted.

Have you started planning for the 2014 Sochi Games?

We have. About three weeks ago I was in Russia. It was my

first trip over there. I'm very impressed by the venues that they have built.

They've been running some test events in their venues. So yeah, we are in heavy

planning for that now. As the federations fine-tune their schedules, we're

going to continue to work with them on how we're going to present the games.

Any big changes planned? Or do you feel you have a pretty good

playbook?

I think by and large our playbook is solid. But we will

continue to try new things and alter things that we think can enhance the

consumer experience. We don't have anything to announce yet. It's still 15 months

out, but sometime in the first quarter of next year we'll start to lay out what

our plan will be. We're debating a lot of different ideas. That's the

environment we like to have here at NBC Sports: We're never going to stand pat

with what we're doing. We're going to continue to change and evolve our

coverage and as technology changes, we have to.

You still have a time-zone difference, so the issue is still how much

stuff do you stream or broadcast when they're live as opposed to holding back

for primetime.

It's a nine-hour time difference, so it's a super-charged

time difference. Listen: We will not go backwards making everything available

by live stream. So what we hold and how we program the television network is

still what we're discussing. But also we need, from a business point of view,

for primetime [to attract viewers]. Our primetime ratings are still the

centerpiece of our financial model.

And probably still will be in 18 months, even though things change

pretty quickly these days.

I think one of the big learnings that came out of London is,

television is still king. We set all kinds of records with our streaming and

our apps, but television still drove the majority of the viewership and, thus,

the revenue.

Speaking of television being king, you had the Super Bowl. The audience

was huge. Was that partly because the game was so close?

A close game always helps. One of our key strategies for any

event, and it's one of our hallmarks, is that we make big events bigger. When

events and properties come to us, we work very hard to grow the ratings. We

surround the main event on our other platforms. We also have a great company

spirit here at NBCUniversal where we work together and utilize each other's

assets to promote and market and build events. On things like the Kentucky

Derby or the Super Bowl, we have E!, Style and Bravo all participating on our

air but also all promoting the Super Bowl to bring in casual sport fans.

The NFL is a big deal. Sunday Night Football now is the No. 1 show in primetime. Is there still upside for pro

football?

Oh I think so. We take great pride in our broadcast as well,

with Al [Michaels] and Cris [Collinsworth] and Michele Tafoya making the game

interesting and accessible, not just to core football fans but to casual fans

as well.

But I do think there's upside in the NFL. I think the

scarcity of product-that it's only on a few days of the week-and our exclusive

window is very attractive to us and to our affiliates, and we try to make every

Sunday night special and a big event.

Where is the NBC Sports Network in terms of where you want it to be?

I've said all along it's a long-term plan. It's going to

take us five years. Certainly it's a little slower going than I would have

liked. I think that's always the case anytime you're trying to grow something.

We had a ton of momentum in the first half of the year with the NHL, with the

Tour de France, with the signing of our Major League Soccer deal and that

getting started, and with the Olympics. I think our deal with Dan Patrick to

run The Dan Patrick Show from nine to

noon each day gives us daily relevance with a star on our air for three hours

every morning.

How big a problem is not having hockey because of the lockout?

It's down. We've been filling our primetime with some good

college basketball and some good college hockey, but the NHL is a staple of our

primetime lineup from October until May, and not having it is definitely

harmful to us.

Any idea how or when that might get resolved?

I wish I did. I can tell you that we are disappointed that

the players and the owners have not been able to come to an agreement, and it's

not good for our business or their business. In terms of making strides on how

we're going to grow this business over time, we've now signed a Formula 1 deal,

an English Premier League deal, and we feel as those begin next year and as

hockey comes back and the Tour de France is renewed for a long time and the

Olympics every other year, we've got the pillars of a growing network, and

that's what our goal is, to grow our footprint, grow our advertising relevance

and grow our ratings.

And how do you see that network fitting into the competitive landscape?

You've got ESPN at the high end, you've got something bubbling up from Fox,

you've got CBS lying in the weeds. What does the national cable sports business

look like in your five-year plan for NBC Sports Network?

It's competitive. We want to continue to grow this business

and have a long-term asset that's profitable, and that's our intention. We also

have a very strong business in Golf Channel. So we have multiple national cable

plays. Golf ratings were very strong. We think, again, that's part of our big

event strategy. We surround events and are helping grow the game. So as far as

the national landscape, we think there's a role for that kind of business. But

for a multi-sport network, we're going to continue to grow NBC Sports Network.

It will work closely with NBC broadcast sports, and we think that one-two punch

is a very strong player in the national sports space.

Add to that our regional play, which is in 50 million homes

with the NBC Sports regional networks, which carry the Comcast SportsNet name

with the peacock on them. We just launched in October in Houston. We have seven

NBA teams, six Major League Baseball teams and four NHL teams that we're

partners with. And it's a good business and supports our overall strategy of

being able to show local games and events and then promote to the national

events on both the national cable and national broadcast net.

It seems that to grow in this business, you've got to be willing to

make big bets and write big checks. Do you get a sense that management-[NBCU

CEO] Steve Burke and [Comcast chairman] Brian Roberts-are comfortable writing

those big checks?

We've probably written 16 or so billion dollars in checks in

the last 15 months, so the answer is an unqualified yes. Between the NFL

renewal, the Olympics, the NHL, EPL, PGA Tour, Formula 1, we have signed

sizable checks. And add to that the FIFA World Cup for Telemundo. So we are

investing in sports content. I have absolutely felt the support that they have

provided to the sports division. We won't do it recklessly but we are

investors.

Speaking of big checks, you saw the money that's being paid for local

broadcast rights to the Yankees and Dodgers. Do you think the economics of the

regional sports business are changing and supportable?

I think that remains to be seen. We believe in the models we

have, the businesses work, and I think they are fair deals for the consumers

who have to support them. If prices keep going up in an exorbitant way, could

that lead to consumer issues? It may. Again, we will invest, but not

recklessly. Those deals don't kick in for a little while, but you have to

admire the way Fox is aggressive in attaining their goals.

Do you think there's a way of channeling their big regional investments

into some sort of a national presence?

They haven't tipped their hand. I think the way we support

our national businesses with our regional sports networks, they will do the

same. But those rights don't travel. From a regional point of view, they've

collected a set of assets, and I'm sure they're evaluating their options.

How will all the networks in the NBC Sports Group work together?

The producers, the marketers, the programmers for both the

broadcast side and NBC Sports Network are the same. We don't differentiate. We

schedule things where we think they have the most value to us and to consumers

and marketers. So from those businesses, there's complete alignment. The same

holds true for how we think about golf on the broadcast network and Golf

Channel. They work seamlessly together in a vertical business that Mike

McCarley leads out of Orlando [Fla.]. I think the best example would be what we

did during the Ryder Cup or the U.S. Open this summer. The event is on NBC, and

we certainly promote leading up to an event. And Golf Channel spends their week

there working hard to promote the event. Additionally our regional sports

networks in those markets go on site, and they work with both Golf Channel and

NBC to bring great content locally. And they work with the organizers to

promote the event locally and for ticket sales and for local viewership.

The next evolution of all that for us is to be housed in one

place. Golf Channel will remain in Orlando, but currently we have four offices

in three states between New York and Pennsylvania. Come springtime we will all

be moving to a new facility that's being built in Stamford, Conn. So we will

have an NBC Sports headquarters there that will allow for a combination of

great idea exchange, best practices, seamless integration of our businesses and

operational efficiencies.

In the newspaper business we talked about how the sports department was

the candy store, and in the TV business, for a long time, sports was a loss

leader. Is sports a money maker in the grand scheme of things for a media

company?

It should be. It is for us absolutely. If it's not you

should rethink your strategy.

Speaking of doing new things, the business has gotten more and more

digital. It's not just broadcast anymore. Do you see more opportunities to put

more content online and create multiplatform environments?

We do. The Olympics was a great example of that and we will

continue to work on that. Every set of rights we're acquiring has TV Everywhere

rights and gives us the ability to create multiplatform content. The English

Premier League deal in particular is what I call a complete set of Olympics

rights. Of the 380 games that are played each year, roughly 200 of them will be

available live on a linear channel. The other 180 will be made available online

or in other packages through MVPDs. That complete set of rights is appealing to

us and to consumers.

Listen, our competitors do a good job of that. I think ESPN

in particular does a very good job of creating content for wherever the

consumer may be and that's the same strategy and thinking that we're planning.

How do you monetize the digital? Will it continue to be ad supported?

Or is there a pay-per-view opportunity?

As we make deals with the MVPDs, people shouldn't have to

pay for things twice. I don't think that's part of the ecosystem. I think we

all have to protect the pay TV model. And I think there is advertising support

for these digital eyeballs, and that continues to grow and in conjunction with

the TV audience, we think it's completely additive. Again, I'll go back to the

Olympics example. The more we surrounded people with content, the more they

wanted to watch. The more access we gave them, the more they used. The more

devices they had with them, the more TV they watched. That's based on research

that I think is invaluable to all of us. The more devices people used to

consume the Olympics, the more Olympics on TV they watched. And that's

something we think is going to be part of the sports media landscape off into

the next generation.

When you got there, you had the Super Bowl and the Olympics on the

horizon. You had your predecessor Dick Ebersol come in and do some consulting

for you. Is he still consulting?

That ended after the Olympics. It was very valuable to us and to me and I

very much appreciated his willingness to be part of it. It was a very good

transition for our product, for our staff, for me and I think for him. He's

relaxing right now.

Now you're getting [former Today

show executive producer] Jim Bell full-time, right?

We're very excited about that. Sochi is 15 months away and Rio right on the

heels of that and having he and Gary Zenkel, who is the president of NBC

Olympics, lead our daily charge into the Olympics world [is great]; it's a huge

investment for our company and it demands constant and expert attention. Having

Gary and Jim and those folks all focused on the Games is a really smart

investment on our part and going to be very good for us as we move into Sochi

and then into Rio.

Talk about everything going right, even Notre Dame football has had a

good year. Can you credit NBC with any part of that good year?

We're in the final couple of years of a 25-year relationship

with Notre Dame. I don't think we could take credit for their success, nor

would we ever attempt to do that. I think we have worked very well with the

university to promote and market their program and their university. We had

three different specials that ran on NBC Sports Network and had some visibility

on the broadcast network.

And the winning brings higher ratings, right?

For us, the benefit is clear. We had higher ratings this

year. We'll be able to sell off that success for next year. That's very

positive for us and for them. We think we provide them with a unique platform

in all of college sports where they have essentially their own set of assets in

NBC and NBC Sports Network with which to work and have a great partnership with

them.

Did you make a play for Major League Baseball's national baseball

rights to boost NBC Sports Network?

Yes, we had a discussion with them and their incumbents agreed

to up the ante and pay a sizable chunk of money. We're good partners with Major

League Baseball. But we were interested and we didn't get to a place where we

could do a deal.

Is NBC Sports Network profitable?

Yes. Absolutely.

Even with the NHL cancelling its games?

Yes. That doesn't impact the short-term profitability of the

business.

What are your goals and priorities for 2013, the year between Olympics

and Super Bowls?

We need to stay on track and continue to grow our business.

We need to execute on all this wonderful investment we've been able to make and

continue to produce the highest quality product. We have a great group of

production people. We have-I call them the Mount Rushmore of broadcasters. I

think we've got a terrific group of people that consumers love to watch, that

tell great stories, that make smart programming and make it accessible not just

to core fans but to casual fans. So we want to continue to do that. And I think

for next year, launching our Formula 1, our English Premier League deal and our

new Michelle Beadle show next year I think are our programming priorities for

NBC Sports network and NBC Sports.

NBC as a broadcast network is recovering. Is there anything else that

sports can do to help with that recovery?

I think we are trying to do our share and that encompasses

two things; first, continue to deliver strong ratings when we are on the air.

And I think we do that with Sunday Night

Football. We do that on weekend afternoons when we have our events. We do

that when we do primetime events like the U.S. Open last year, or the Kentucky

Derby or the Breeders Cup, which bleed into primetime. So in terms of

delivering strong ratings for the network, that's a goal and something we've

been able to do this year.

Additionally, it's our obligation and desire to promote the

other products on the network as best we can to help them deliver their biggest

audiences. I think in the Olympics this year, we promoted our fall schedule and

we focused a lot on Revolution and Go On, both of which are doing quite

well. And growing. And are good shows for the broadcast network. I think we

continue to try to do our share. Again, the hallmark of this company is working

together and it's unique. It's a very healthy environment and everyone here

works together willingly and we all have a common goal to make NBCUniversal the

best company it can be. It's a collaborative company and that is fostered by

Steve Burke and the way he approaches business.

