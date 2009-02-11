Glor Named Anchor Of Saturday's CBS 'Evening News'
Jeff Glor, national correspondent for CBS' The Early Show, has been named anchor of the Saturday edition of CBS Evening News. He will also keep his job as national correspondent for all broadcasts.
Glor, who has subbed as anchor of Evening News, has been with CBS since 2007. Before that he was an anchor-reporter at WHDH-TV Boston.
The appointment is effective immediately.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.