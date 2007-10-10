Global Broadcasting Closes on WLNE Providence
Global Broadcasting closed on its purchase of WLNE Providence, R.I., from Freedom Broadcasting.
The two parties agreed on the deal in March, and the Federal Communications Commission granted its approval in late September. The price tag was $14 million.
The ABC affiliate represents Global’s first TV-station acquisition. Freedom now owns eight stations, including WPEC West Palm Beach, Fla., and WRGB Albany, N.Y.
