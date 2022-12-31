'Glass Onion' Peels Off Netflix's 4th Biggest Film Opening of 2022 - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Dec. 19-25

Armed with a limited theatrical release, superior overall promotional awareness and better critical reception vs. typical Netflix films, Knives Out sequel Glass Onion garnered 82.14 million viewing hours in its first three days on Netflix's global platform.

That led all English language film titles on Netflix for the week of Dec. 19-25. And it was a solid performance, in line with Netflix's biggest movie debuts of 2022 -- The Adam Project, The Gray Man and Hustle.

Looking at it another way: It was far off the Christmas-weekend performance a year ago of Adam McKay satire Don't Look Up, which to just over 111 million viewing hours.

With Daniel Craig reprising his role as Southern drawled detective Benoit Blanc, alongside Ed Norton, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, among other well-knowns, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery scored an impressive 94% aggregation rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- a level of critical acclaimed unusual for Netflix's moviedom, a bastion dominated by star power and paint-by-numbers creative acumen.

The film, which has a modest reported production budget of only $40 million, had a limited theatrical release in late November.

In its fifth week of release, smash-hit Addams Family reimagining Wednesday was once again Netflix's most watched show for Dec. 19-25, tacking on 118.5 million more viewing hours to its impressive total.

Wednesday is officially the second most popular English-language TV show on Netflix after 28 days of release, second to only season 4 of Stranger Things, capturing 1.237 billion viewing hours over that four-week frame.

Netflix's second most watched show for the week was the season 2 debut of Emily in Paris, which captured 117.6 million viewing hours.

It was the first time in exactly a year in which Netflix had three shows capture 100 million viewing hours or more in a single week.

