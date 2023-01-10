'Ginny & Georgia' Enjoys Peachy Season 2 Debut -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for Jan. 2-8
Gimmicky Giancarlo Esposito limited series 'Kaleidoscope' also has a solid premiere
Mother-daughter youth drama Ginny & Georgia had a solid sophomore debut on Netflix, capturing nearly 180.5 million viewing hours in its first four days on the platform.
Starring Brianne Howly as Gilmore Girls-eque 30-year-old mother with a past to teenager Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry), Ginny & Georgia led Netflix's global platform in viewing for the week of Jan. 2-8.
Finishing in second place was the debut of limited series Kaleidoscope, a time-hopping caper drama, designed to be watched in any order, starring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito. Debuting Jan. 1, Kaleidoscope garnered 112.3 million viewing hours last week.
Also among English-language TV series, Wednesday finished in third place in its seventh week of release, adding another 81.3 million viewing hours to its impressive total.
Disappointments included limited docu-series Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, which proved that viewers prefer their monsters to be cannibalistic serial killers vs. pathological investment scheme grifters. It took in just 23 million viewing hours upon its premiere.
Also, we can deem limited-series spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin a dud, with week 3 cratering to 17.6 million viewing hours.
Meanwhile, among original films, week 3 of Knives Out sequel The Glass Onion also classifies as a bummer, with the movie's audience down two-thirds from week 2 (44.3 million viewing hours).
And White Noise, Noah Baumbach's Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo's insufferably pretentious 1980s best-seller, circled the drain in week 2 with just 14.3 million viewing hours.
