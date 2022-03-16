Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to Headline May Showtime PPV Boxing Event
Part of network‘s extensive Spring fight schedule
Lightweight boxing champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will headline a May 28 pay-per-view boxing card on Showtime, part of an extensive network lineup of televised boxing shows over the next four months.
Davis will defend his title against Rolando Romero on a pay-per-view fight card distributed by Showtime. The fight follows the network’s April 16 PPV boxing event featuring welterweight champions Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas.
Other high-profile fighters set to appear on Showtime through July include middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, super middleweight champion Jermell Charlo and former champion David Benavidez, said the network.
“When you consider the competitive nature of these fights, the star power of fighters like Errol Spence Jr., ‘Tank’ Davis, David Benavidez, the Charlo brothers, and the youthful vitality of Stephen Fulton Jr., Jaron Ennis and Brandun Lee, it’s never been clearer that Showtime is the destination for the most compelling fights and will be for years to come,” Showtime Sports & Event Programming President Stephen Espinoza said in a statement.
Showtime's upcoming TV boxing schedule featuring main event fights is as follows:
- March 26: Tim Tszyu-Terrell Gausha, super welterweights.
- April 9: Erickson Lubin-Sebastian Fundora, super welterweights.
- April 16 (PPV): Errol Spence Jr.- Yordenis Ugas, welterweight championship unification.
- May 14: Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano II super welterweight championship unification.
- May 21: David Benavidez-David Lemieux, super middleweights.
- May 28 (PPV): Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero, lightweight world championship.
- June 18: Jermall Charlo-Maciej Sulecki, middleweight world championship.
- July 9: Mark Magsayo-Rey Vargas, featherweight championship.
