NFL, College Football Telecasts Run Up Viewership Numbers: The Week in Sports Ratings
Warriors-Kings NBA in-season tournament game tops non-football list
Viewership numbers for live football games continue to increase as the regular season winds down.
Fox’s December 3 late afternoon NFL window, mostly featuring the Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49’ers game, led all live events for the week of November 27-December 3 with 27.9 million viewers, the fifth-largest audience of the NFL season, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast featuring the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs finished second for the week, averaging 23.56 million viewers.
CBS' Georgia Bulldogs-Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Championship game generated 17.51 million viewers – the second biggest audience for a college football game this year behind the November 25 Ohio State-Michigan game. Prime Video’s November 30 Thursday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks drew a record 15.25 million viewers for the streaming service.
TNT’s in-season tournament game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings was the most-watched non-football game this week, averaging 2 million viewers. The game was the most watched of the inaugural tournament, which averaged 1.35 million viewers across ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, according to SportsMedia Watch.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|December 3
|NFL on Fox (late window)
|Fox
|27.69 million
|December 3
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|23.56 million
|December 2
|College Football: Georgia-Alabama
|CBS
|17.51 million
|November 30
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|15.25 million
|December 3
|NFL on CBS (early window)
|CBS
|14.37 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|November 28
|NBA: Warriors-Kings
|TNT
|2.00 million
|November 29
|College Basketball: Duke/Arkansas
|ESPN
|1.39 million
|December 1
|NBA: 76'ers/Celtics
|ESPN
|1.30 million
|November 28
|NBA: Bucks-Heat
|TNT
|1.31 million
|November 29
|College Basketball: Tennessee/North Carolina
|ESPN
|1.24 million
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.