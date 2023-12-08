NFL, College Football Telecasts Run Up Viewership Numbers: The Week in Sports Ratings

Tight end Jake Ferguson #87 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch in the end-zone as safety Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks defends during the 4th quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023

Viewership numbers for live football games continue to increase as the regular season winds down.

Fox’s December 3 late afternoon NFL window, mostly featuring the Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49’ers game, led all live events for the week of November 27-December 3 with 27.9 million viewers, the fifth-largest audience of the NFL season, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch. NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast featuring the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs finished second for the week, averaging 23.56 million viewers.

CBS' Georgia Bulldogs-Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Championship game generated 17.51 million viewers – the second biggest audience for a college football game this year behind the November 25 Ohio State-Michigan game. Prime Video’s November 30 Thursday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks drew a record 15.25 million viewers for the streaming service.

TNT’s in-season tournament game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings was the most-watched non-football game this week, averaging 2 million viewers. The game was the most watched of the inaugural tournament, which averaged 1.35 million viewers across ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV, according to SportsMedia Watch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, November 27-December 3 Date Event Network Viewership December 3 NFL on Fox (late window) Fox 27.69 million December 3 Sunday Night Football NBC 23.56 million December 2 College Football: Georgia-Alabama CBS 17.51 million November 30 Thursday Night Football Prime Video 15.25 million December 3 NFL on CBS (early window) CBS 14.37 million