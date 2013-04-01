General Entertainment Programmers Pull Out the Big Guns

RELATED: Landgraf: 'Go Big or Go Home'

General entertainment has become the place to be if you're a

cable programmer. At a time when cable operators and other distributors are

looking at their costs and viewers are considering cord-cutting and watching

whatever they can find on the Web, more networks are pushing to create

big-ticket scripted shows, possibly turning the smaller niche channels that

originally defined the cable industry into endangered species.

Last week, FX Networks president John Landgraf announced

that the News Corp. unit is launching the general entertainment network FXX

that will aim at 18-to-34-year-old viewers with scripted comedies now and

dramas in the near future. FXX will be part of a suite of three networks-along

with FX and the movie channel FXM—and Landgraf said he plans to fill that suite

with 25 scripted shows per year, or about the same amount as the traditional

broadcast networks produce.

CBS, which just bought 50% of the TV Guide Network for about

$100 million, might also look to tap CEO Leslie Moonves' golden touch with

programming and push into the general entertainment cable space. Newcomer

Participant Media also said it was creating a network, Pivot, aimed at

millennials. While planning new spins on traditional TV genres such as dramas,

talk shows, reality shows and even variety, Pivot president Evan Shapiro

declared his channel was in the general entertainment game.

Everybody Wants to Get Into the Act

Many other channels have been looking to move more into the

general entertainment category, and nothing creates a bigger bang with both

distributors and advertisers than scripted shows. Viacom's Spike is moving more

toward general entertainment with scripted shows in development. History

Channel's scripted The Bible and Vikings were among last week's

highest-rated programs in all of TV, alongside The Walking Dead, which

generated audiences as impressive as the awards other scripted shows garnered

for the once-obscure movie network AMC. And with former FX and Fox chief Peter

Liguori now running parent Tribune Co., WGN America is pursuing a general

entertainment strategy and will eventually be looking for scripted shows to

redefine the network.

Streaming video players such as Netflix and Amazon are

starting to get into the scripted game themselves, so established programmers

are also building ways to have their programming support the current ecosystem.

Will the television business support the influx of more

general entertainment competitors? "I don't think the world needs another

general market entertainment channel for the sake of reruns," said David Bank,

managing director of equity research at RBC Capital Markets. But Bank adds,

based on talks with programming executives at distributors and affiliate sales

people at the programmers, "If you could put on differentiated content, it

would drive carriage, absolutely."

It's not just the NFL that creates leverage when a blackout

threatens during carriage renewal talks. Bank said that if a program develops a

following of only 1 million or 2 million vocal viewers, that translates into

subscriber revenue. "Fan engagement with these cult-type shows is enough to

drive carriage and affiliate fee increases," he said. "A show like The

Walking Dead on a niche network drives carriage. So it's about the

content."

Busy Marketplace

Putting money into cable programming has also become a

better investment, thanks to the streaming SVOD business. "What the digital

distributors have done-meaning Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and whoever else comes

along-is they've provided a syndicated marketplace for even those kind of funky

serialized shows, like [FX's] The Americans," Bank said. "Well, it's a

pretty good show. It's getting ratings and it's probably going to have a life

somewhere in digital syndication."

Original content also helps cable networks increase the

rates they charge for advertising. At FX's upfront presentation last week,

media buyers said they were impressed by the original content that will fill

the three channels. Francois Lee, senior VP at MediaVest, liked having more

channels and more programming aimed at 18-to-34-year-olds. "They're so

fragmented," Lee said. "The more ways we have to reach them, the better."

CBS and its partner Lionsgate-which produces shows including

Mad Men- have not announced plans for the TV Guide Network. In a

statement, Moonves said, "We're excited to bring CBS' programming and

production assets to the venture, and work with Lionsgate to rebrand and grow a

channel that will be increasingly valuable to our carriage partners."

On Wall Street, analyst John Janedis of UBS said that paying

$100 million-$125 million for TVGN's 80 million subscribers was a bargain.

"Given the content libraries of both CBS and Lionsgate, the deal would appear

to be a cheap way to distribute their content," Janedis said.

FX's Landgraf expects Moonves to be a formidable competitor.

"I wouldn't bet against Les," Landgraf said. But the key question, Landgraf

added, is, "How much are they going to be willing to spend" to program the

channel? With a new channel, "you have to put on better programming than your

carriage really deserves."

Beating the Broadband Drums

In a more competitive world, Landgraf said he thinks being

big is a benefit: "It's better to be a heavyweight than to be a middleweight

punching up."

And in an environment where cable universe growth has

stalled and operators are looking to rein in spending growth, Landgraf said

it's important to be a must-have channel.

"If and when there's any kind of shakeout in the

marketplace, it's the non-must-have channels that are really going to

struggle," Landgraf said.

David Levy, president of ad sales, distribution and sports

for Turner Broadcasting, is also a fan of having networks with heft.

"When we go into our negotiations with our partners on the distribution

side, it's nice to have the portfolio of brands that we have and the strength

of the brands that we have. We don't have what we would call a lot of niche,

lower-tiered networks," Levy said.

Levy noted that a lot of smaller networks were launched as

part of transmission agreements with big media companies. "Are they as needed

as they were in the past? That's a question for the negotiators and their other

media partners," he said.

FX and Participant both outlined plans to address online

viewing and support cable operators. Participant will be available to consumers

who subscribe to either a video service or its broadband product. Shapiro said

that its survey of millennials found that while more than 20% were considering

dropping cable, more than 20% of the broadband-only respondents said they were

considering getting cable.

FX's expanded program offerings will be made available

on-demand to authenticated cable subscribers and through operators'

video-on-demand services.

Original programming will be available the day after it airs

and a Movie Bin offering will put 40 movies a month on VOD that will not be

available from a streaming service, increasing the value of a cable

subscription, Landgraf said. "Our point of view is, let's provide content,

better content, better user interfaces, more access, so at least if you're

paying for television you're getting something extraordinary, something

special," he said.

The VOD service is also an opportunity for

advertisers who wish to grab viewers watching movies on commercial-free

streaming services or DVDs, Landgraf said, asking media buyers, "If you could

advertise on Amazon Plus or Netflix, would you?"