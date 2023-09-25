‘Gen V’ Launches on Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (September 25-October 1)

Prime Video’s new series based on its sci-fi show The Boys leads the list of new shows premiering during the last week in September.

Prime’s superhero-themed spinoff series Gen V debuts September 29 and follows the actions of aspiring heroes who have their physical and moral boundaries tested at a unique college, according to the streaming service. The ensemble cast features Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips and London Thor.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 25-October 1. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

September 26, Savior Complex (documentary series), HBO

September 28, Love is In The Air (movie), Netflix

September 28, A Really Haunted Loud House (movie), Nickelodeon

September 28, Starstruck (comedy), Max

September 29, Fiora and Son (movie), Apple TV Plus

September 29, Murder n the 21st (documentary), A&E

September 29, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (movie), Netflix

October 1, Heist 88 (drama), Paramount Plus