‘Gen V’ Launches on Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (September 25-October 1)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Prime Video’s new series based on its sci-fi show The Boys leads the list of new shows premiering during the last week in September.
Prime’s superhero-themed spinoff series Gen V debuts September 29 and follows the actions of aspiring heroes who have their physical and moral boundaries tested at a unique college, according to the streaming service. The ensemble cast features Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips and London Thor.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 25-October 1. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
September 26, Savior Complex (documentary series), HBO
September 28, Love is In The Air (movie), Netflix
September 28, A Really Haunted Loud House (movie), Nickelodeon
September 28, Starstruck (comedy), Max
September 29, Fiora and Son (movie), Apple TV Plus
September 29, Murder n the 21st (documentary), A&E
September 29, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (movie), Netflix
October 1, Heist 88 (drama), Paramount Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.