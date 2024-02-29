Garth Brooks’s New Bar Is the Star of Prime Video Docuseries

Friends in Low Places, a docuseries about Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood building a honky-tonk in Nashville, debuts on Prime Video Thursday, March 7. The bar, sharing its name with the series, also opens March 7.

Brooks and Yearwood are married. Brooks released the song “Friends in Low Places” in 1990.

Prime said the country couple will “embark on their most personal journey yet to build the honky-tonk of their dreams in the heart of Nashville. Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team, and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City.”

Brooks said: “This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business. This is, by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

Brooks and Yearwood get some help from friends in opening the bar, including restaurateurs Benjamin and Max Goldberg and hospitality figures Jenny Deathridge Bratt and Camille Tambunting.

“We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication and a shared vision,” said Yearwood. “I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed!”

Friends in Low Places is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Casey Patterson Entertainment. Garth Brooks, Casey Patterson and Carol Donovan are executive producers.

The bar’s website says it is hiring bartenders, servers, barbacks, hosts and dishwashers.