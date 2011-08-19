Gannett Taps Caplan for KTHV Top Job

Media General's Michael Caplan has been named president and general manager of Gannett's KTHV Little Rock, replacing Larry Audas, who moved to WFMY Greensboro in April.

Caplan has been overseeing Media General's operations in Myrtle Beach.

"Michael brings significant and proven multi-media experience to the team at Today's THV," said Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting. "His talents, combined with his passion for excellence make him the ideal leader of KTHV's award-winning service to the people of Central Arkansas."

Caplan joined Media General in 1998 as general sales manager at KALB Alexandria (La.). In 2002, he was named general sales manager at WBTW Myrtle Beach/Florence, and later, vice president and general manager.

In 2009, Caplan was named group leader for Media General's multimedia operations in the market.