FYI’s ‘Food Porn’ Suits Mercedes-Benz’ Taste

Related: Finding Different Ways to Reach a New Generation

As a new channel,A+E’ Networks’ FYI is very open to product integrations. The lifestyle net has been drawing an upscale audience, making it attractive to advertisers including Mercedes-Benz.

The automaker is a sponsor of Food Porn, an FYI series inspired by digital and social media. The show stars Michael Chernow, the young owner of New York City restaurants the Meatball Shop and Seamore’s. The program finds local dishes from around the country that show up most on Instagram and Chernow goes to the restaurants to see if the grub actually tastes as good as it looks. Then he snaps his own pictures for Instagram.

Naturally, Chernow arrives in a Mercedes, which is trying to reach more women buyers.

The network and the show skew heavily female and upscale, said Sarah Shiver, A+E Networks VP for digital ad sales.

“It seems very authentic for [high-end] advertising to be there, Shriver said. “It’s not like other networks where it’s more aspirational. For the people that are watching, a Mercedes just feels very obtainable.”