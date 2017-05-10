FXX Orders Marvel Deadpool Series

FXX has ordered an animated adult action-comedy series from Marvel Television based on Deadpool. The project is known as Marvel’s Deadpool series, and brothers Donald Glover and Stephen Glover will be showrunners, executive producers and writers.

Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are executive producers too.

The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX, which has ordered ten episodes for season one.

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Both Glovers work on FX comedy Atlanta, which won a Golden Globe earlier this year for best comedy. Donald is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Atlanta. Stephen is a staff writer on the show.

"How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX–the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!” said Jeph Loeb. “We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation."