FX’s ‘Breeders’ To End After 4th Season
Final season of comedy series to debut July 31
FX will debut the fourth and final season of its parenthood-themed comedy series Breeders on July 31.
The 10-episode fourth season will bring back series stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as troubled married couple Paul and Ally, who struggle to navigate the ups and downs of marriage and parenthood. The fourth season picks up five years after the end of season three, with Paul and Ally on the verge of splitting up while dealing with family-altering challenges brought by their children, according to the network.
Breeders also stars Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon, Oscar Kennedy and Zoe Athena.
The series is executive produced by Freeman, Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Toby Welch and Michael Eiggs.
FX will debut the two episodes on July 31, with new episodes available each subsequent week, according to the network.
