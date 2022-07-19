FX Renews 'Breeders' For Fourth Season

Fx has renewed its comedy series Breeders for a fourth season on the heels on the show's third season finale, the network said Tuesday.

The comedy series stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, and takes a bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, according to the network. The series also stars Alex Eastwood, Stella Gonet, and Eve Prenelle.

Breeders is executive produced by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison, Martin Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs.

“Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the ‘Worsley’ family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment in a statement. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”■