FX Renews 'Breeders' For Fourth Season
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Comedy series Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard
Fx has renewed its comedy series Breeders for a fourth season on the heels on the show's third season finale, the network said Tuesday.
The comedy series stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, and takes a bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, according to the network. The series also stars Alex Eastwood, Stella Gonet, and Eve Prenelle.
Breeders is executive produced by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison, Martin Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs.
“Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the ‘Worsley’ family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment in a statement. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
