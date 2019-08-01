FX’s ‘Baskets’ to End This Season

FX comedy Baskets will conclude when the season four finale airs Aug. 22. Baskets is executive produced by Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Marc Gurvitz and Andrea Pett-Joseph.

Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and Alex Morri are in the cast.

"Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of Chip Baskets and his extended, loving family,” said Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets.”

FX Productions produces the show. The final season has 10 episodes.

The finale, titled “Moving On,” is written and directed by Jonathan Krisel.