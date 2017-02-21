FX Writers Score Big at WGA Awards

Writers for FX series took top honors at the Writers Guild of America (East and West) Awards, which were given out Feb. 19 in a dual ceremony in Los Angeles and New York.

FX's The Americans won for best drama series writing. Winners were Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg and Tracey Scott Wilson.

FX's Atlanta won for best comedy series and best new series. Winners were Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Stefani Robinson and Paul Simms.

FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won in the best adapted long-form category. Writers were Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski and Wally Wolodarsky. The story was based on the work of another writer, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin (his book The Run of His Life).

HBO's Confirmation won for best original, long form. The winner was Susannah Grant.

New media winners were Linsey Stewart and Dane Clark for The Party (YouTube) and Lauren Signorino and Mike Zunic for Fear the Walking Dead: Passage (AMC).

In the animation category, Joe Lawson won for "Stop the Presses" on BoJack Horseman (Netflix).

Best episodic drama went to Vera Herbert for NBC's This is Us ("The Trip"). Best episodic comedy went to Robert Carlock for Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ("Kimmy Goes on a Playdate").

Best comedy/variety sketch series went to the resurgent Saturday Night Live. Winners were Rob Klein, Bryan Tucker, James Anderson, Fred Armisen, Jeremy Beiler, Chris Belair, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Jim Downey, Tina Fey, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Zach Kanin, Chris Kelly, Erik Kenward, Paul Masella, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Katie Rich, Tim Robinson, Sarah Schneider, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Dave Sirus, Emily Spivey, Andrew Steele, Will Stephen and Kent Sublette.

Best comedy/variety special went to Hulu's Triumph's Election Special. Winners were Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, Raj Desai, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel, Zach Smilovitz, David Taylor and Andrew Weinberg; Additional Materials by Ray James, Jesse Joyce, Jason Reich and Alex Scordelis.

Best quiz show writing was for NBC's Hollywood Game Night. Winners were Grant Taylor, Michael Agbabian, Alex Chauvin, Ann Slichter and Dwight D. Smith.

Best daytime drama writing was for ABC's General Hospital. Winners were Shelly Altman, Anna Theresa Cascio, Andrea Archer Compton, Suzanne Flynn, Janet Iacobuzio, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O'Connor, Jean Passanante, Dave Rupel, Katherine Schock, Scott Sickles, Chris Van Etten and Christopher Whitesell.

In the children's category, best episodic went to Laurie Parres for Amazon Studios' “Mel vs. The Night Mare of Normal Street” episode of Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street.

Best children's long-form writing went to Geri Cole and Ken Scarborough for HBO's "Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas."

Best documentary script, current events, was a tie with The Choice 2016 on PBS' Frontline, writers Michael Kirk and Mike Wiser, and Inside Assad's Syria, also Frontline, written by Martin Smith.

Best documentary script not about current events was PBS' Jackie Robinson, Part One by David McMahon and Sarah Burns.

Best TV news scripts went to CBS News' Jerry Cipriano and John Craig Wilson for “Muhammad Ali: Remembering A Legend” and Thomas A. Harris for CBS Sunday Morning Almanac.

TV graphic art and animation went to Elisa Solinas for Gawker Media Group's (Lifehacker.com) “The Real History of Cinco de Mayo."

The video game writing award went to Neil Druckmann and Josh Scherr (additional writing by Tom Bissell and Ryan James) for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog).