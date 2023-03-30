Fx To Rev Up Final Season of 'Mayans M.C.' in May
Fifth and final season of 'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff series debuts May 24
Fx will debut the fifth and final season of its biker drama series Mayans M.C. on May 24.
The Sons of Anarchy spinoff stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, who runs the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. According to FX, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel, said the network.
Along with Pardo, JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta and Vanessa Giselle also star in the series.
Mayans M.C. is executive produced by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter. ■
