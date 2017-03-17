FX’s Getty Series ‘Trust’ to Begin Production in June

The FX limited series Trust starts production in June and is looking at a January 2018 premiere. Production happens in London and Rome.

The series is being executive produced by Danny Boyle (pictured), Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.

“We’re thrilled to begin production on Trust,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “The scripts from Simon Beaufoy are fantastic; surprising, nuanced, funny. They give Danny Boyle so much to work with. We appreciate everything that they, Christian Colson and all of our producing partners have done that will help make Trust a show that is certain to make the Platinum Age of television even a little weightier.”

Equal parts family history, dynastic saga and examination of the corrosive power of money, FX says Trust is a story that attempts to unlock the mystery at the heart of every family, rich or poor.

The 10 episode first installment tells the story of John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune. It takes place in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multi-million dollar ransom. Yet only Paul’s mother is left to negotiate with the increasingly desperate kidnappers—and she’s broke.

Trust was developed under the first-look deal between FX Productions and Boyle/Colson, who re-unite with Beaufoy following previous collaborations on the movies Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

Boyle won the Academy Award for Best Directing for Slumdog Millionaire. Beaufoy won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Slumdog Millionaire. Colson is the Academy Award winning producer of that same film.