FX Renews 'Wilfred' for Season Three

FX has given Wilfred a third season renewal, the network announced Wednesday.

The show will premiere the first of 13 episodes in June 2013. Reed Agnew and Eli Jorné, who served as writers/producers for the first two seasons, have been elevated to showrunners. David Zuckerman will step down as showrunner, but will remain on as an executive producer.

Wilfred's second season averaged 2.63 million total viewers and 1.71 million adults 18-49 per week on a first-run basis.

"As John (Landgraf) said at the summer TCA, it was only a matter of time before we picked up the show, we just had to work some things out," said Nick Grad, executive VP of original programming for FX. "David Zuckerman has done an amazing job adapting and reconceiving Wilfred for FX. It was his decision to step down from the showrunner's post, but we're very happy he is going to stay involved with the show. Both we and David have great faith in the ability of Reed and Eli to seamlessly step up and take over the reins. I have no doubt they'll do a great job."