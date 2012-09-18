FX Renews 'Totally Biased' for Second Cycle

FX has ordered a second cycle of its late-night series Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell.

The second cycle will begin Oct. 11 in a new 11:30 p.m. timeslot, following the net's other late-night program, BrandX With Russell Brand, which will also premiere its second cycle that night. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The League will also debut their new seasons on the night.

"What we've seen through five shows only reinforces our belief that Kamau is one of the sharpest, smartest and funniest young comedians in the business," said Nick Grad, executive VP of original programming, FX. "He brings an interesting perspective to late-night TV and has proven to be very comfortable in this format. That, coupled with the experience that Chris Rock and Chuck Skylar bring to the show, makes this order an easy decision."

The second cycle will run for seven weeks. It finishes its first cycle Sept. 20.