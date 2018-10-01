FX Renews Rookie Biker Drama ‘Mayans M.C.’

FX has renewed drama Mayans M.C. for a second season. Kurt Sutter and Elgin James created the series, a spinoff to Sons of Anarchy. The second season starts in 2019.

The show premiered Sept. 4. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the renewal. “Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Grad. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

The series is averaging 8.2 million viewers per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms, according to FX.

“The Mayans M.C. mythology sprung from the womb of Sons of Anarchy, but anyone who has taken the time to watch knows it has become its own mythical creature,” said Sutter.

The 10-episode first season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger and Michael Irby are also in the cast.

“It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life,” said James. “I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21 and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can't wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two.”