FX Orders Season Three of ‘Snowfall’

FX has ordered a third season of John Singleton drama Snowfall. Season three premieres in 2019. Eric Amadio and Dave Andron also created the series.

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the pickup. “It has been great to see Snowfall’s audience and critical acclaim grow in its second season,” said Schrier. “The creative team has done a fantastic job and we have high hopes for season three.”

Season two of Snowfall wraps Sept. 20. The show is about the birth of the crack cocaine epidemic and its impact on culture. Season two follows the characters “as they intersect and overlap within the mosaic of Los Angeles as we enter 1984, all of them working toward their ultimate goals of money, power and influence,” according to FX.

Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron is showrunner.

Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.