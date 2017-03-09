FX Renews ‘Baskets’ for Season Three

FX comedy Baskets has been renewed for a third season. The show was co-created by Zach Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel.

The series is produced by FX Productions.

“This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Programming. “Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets.”

Galifianakis plays the twins Chip and Dale Baskets. Season two saw Chip lose his his wife and his rodeo job, then hop on a train to get out of Bakersfield. Gutter punks and the police drag him right back into the drama he tried to escape. Dale’s marriage crumbles as his unrequited love affair with Martha (Martha Kelly) deepens, and Christine (Louie Anderson), who dedicated her life to her sons, takes her own happiness into consideration for once.

Anderson won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

The show’s executive producers include M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza.