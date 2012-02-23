FXRenews 'Archer' for Season Four

FX announced

Thursday that it has renewed animated comedy Archer for a fourth season.

The network

ordered 13 episodes for the series' fourth season. Archer, currently in

its third season, is up 62% in A18-34 (1.03 million) from season two, +44% in A18-49 (1.58

million) and +32% in total viewers (2.0 million). The season finale airs March

22.

"It was an easy

decision to order more Archer," said Grad. "Adam, Matt, and our

amazing voice cast are delivering one of the funniest and smartest shows on

television. It has deservedly grown beyond its initial cult following to become

both a critical and ratings success. It is a true asset to the FX comedy

roster."

The series producers

Adam Reed and Matt Thompson also agreed to an overall production deal with FX

Productions for two years, with an option for an additional two. That will keep

Reed and Thompson with FXP for any additional seasons of Archer and any

new projects they develop. The overall pact also includes Reed and Thompson's

animation studio, Floyd County Productions, to continue as animators on Archer,

along with the network's other animated series Unsupervised, and any new

animated series produced by FX Productions or developed by FX.

Reed

added, "We are insanely excited that FX Productions has committed to a

multi-year deal for Archer and Floyd County Productions. They're

fantastic to work with, and we hope to keep making good shows for FX for as

long as they'll have us."