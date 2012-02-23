FXRenews 'Archer' for Season Four
FX announced
Thursday that it has renewed animated comedy Archer for a fourth season.
The network
ordered 13 episodes for the series' fourth season. Archer, currently in
its third season, is up 62% in A18-34 (1.03 million) from season two, +44% in A18-49 (1.58
million) and +32% in total viewers (2.0 million). The season finale airs March
22.
"It was an easy
decision to order more Archer," said Grad. "Adam, Matt, and our
amazing voice cast are delivering one of the funniest and smartest shows on
television. It has deservedly grown beyond its initial cult following to become
both a critical and ratings success. It is a true asset to the FX comedy
roster."
The series producers
Adam Reed and Matt Thompson also agreed to an overall production deal with FX
Productions for two years, with an option for an additional two. That will keep
Reed and Thompson with FXP for any additional seasons of Archer and any
new projects they develop. The overall pact also includes Reed and Thompson's
animation studio, Floyd County Productions, to continue as animators on Archer,
along with the network's other animated series Unsupervised, and any new
animated series produced by FX Productions or developed by FX.
Reed
added, "We are insanely excited that FX Productions has committed to a
multi-year deal for Archer and Floyd County Productions. They're
fantastic to work with, and we hope to keep making good shows for FX for as
long as they'll have us."
