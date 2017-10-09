FX Edits ‘American Horror Story’ Episode in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

FX said Monday (Oct. 9) it has made “substantial edits” to the opening scene of Tuesday’s American Horror Story: Cult series in light of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas.



In a statement, the network said the scene, which was filmed two months ago and portrays “an occurrence of gun violence," was edited in deference to the Oct. 1 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people.



The edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel while the unedited version will be available via video on demand and FXNow.



The network's statement reads as follows:

In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10 p.m. ET/PT). This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+.