Emmys: FX Has Big Emmys Night With Multiple Wins for ‘The Bear,’ ‘Shōgun’

FX had a big night at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night as two of its shows – Shōgun and The Bear – tallied multiple Emmy wins in major categories.

Freshman historical drama series Shōgun won four Primetime Emmys and 18 combined Emmy Creative Arts and Primetime awards, including best drama series, according to the Television Academy. The series also took home statuettes in the best drama series actor category for Hiroyuki Sanada and best drama series actress category for Anna Sawai.

The Bear won the second-most combined Emmys this year with 11, besting its own record of 10 Emmy wins for a comedy series set last year. The show's four Primetime Emmy Awards included Jeremy Allen White's repeat win for best actor in a comedy series, and Liza Colón-Zayas win in the best supporting actress in a comedy series category.

HBO’s Hacks upset The Bear in the best comedy series category, one of three Emmy Award wins for the series. Hacks star Jean Smart also won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series, marking her third win in the category over the last four years.

Other big award winners include Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, which drew four Primetime Emmy wins, including best limited or anthology series.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won its second straight Emmy for outstanding scripted variety series, while Peacock’s The Traitors took home top honors in the best reality competition show category.

Eugene and Dan Levy hosted ABC’s Primetime Emmys telecast, the second Emmy Awards ceremony to be held in 2024. The 75th annual Emmy Awards aired this past January due to delays brought on by the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The list of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards winners are as follows:

Outstanding Drama Series: Shōgun (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Frederick E.O. Toye – Shōgun (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Will Smith – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Hacks (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer – The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lamorne Morris – Fargo (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Zaillian – Ripley (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Talk Series: The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Alex Edelman: Just for Us (HBO/Max)