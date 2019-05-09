FX, BBC One Pair Up on ‘A Christmas Carol’

FX and BBC One are teaming with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker on a three-part special of A Christmas Carol. The cast includes Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley and Charlotte Riley as Lottie.

Nick Murphy is directing.

A Christmas Carol is written and executive produced by Steven Knight, executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC, and produced by Julian Stevens.

FX, BBC One and the production outfits previously teamed up on drama series Taboo.

“We are incredibly proud to join the BBC in this latest creative venture, which builds on our expansive programming partnership to bring the best in television to audiences in the U.S. and U.K.,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Charles Dickens’ classics, including A Christmas Carol, are timeless tales that have been reimagined generation after generation. We couldn’t imagine a better team to undertake this enormous task than Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, and their formidable production companies.”

A Christmas Carol is slated to air in December on FX in the U.S.

“This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story,” said Knight.