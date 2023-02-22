Future PLC Names Jon Steinberg CEO, Succeeding Zillah Byng-Thorne

Future plc, which publishes Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV, named Jon Steinberg as CEO following a search process.

Steinberg is senior adviser to The Raine Group. He ran Altice USA’s news and advertising division since Cheddar, the digital news company he founded, was acquired by Altice.

Outgoing Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne (Image credit: Future)

Effective March 31, Steinberg succeeds Zillah Byng-Thorne, who last September announced plans to step down.

“Jon has highly valuable expertise and has developed a fantastic track record, combining entrepreneurialism with leadership at some of the very best digital and media organizations operating at scale,” Future chair Richard Huntingford said. “He is a charismatic leader with a deep understanding and passion for media, particularly how technology, creativity and innovation can be harnessed to accelerate growth and build significant value for stakeholders. As we look to further extend Future’s leadership, particularly in the U.S., Jon is a natural fit.”

Under Byng-Thorne, Future grew via acquisitions including Blaze Publishing, NewBay Media, Purch, SmartBrief (opens in new tab) and TI Media.

“I am delighted to be joining Future,“ Steinberg said. ”It is a business that I’ve followed closely and long admired for the way it has redefined the media playbook, marrying the best of editorial and technology. I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to build on the success achieved under Zillah’s tenure.”

Huntingford thanked Byng-Thorne for her accomplishments as CEO.

“Through her leadership, Future has transformed beyond recognition, from a loss-making magazine publisher into a leading digital media platform of 250 brands reaching one in three adults online in the U.S. and U.K. and delivering market-leading returns for our investors in the process,” he said.

“Leading Future has been a true privilege,“ Byng-Thorne said. ”It is a job and a company that I have loved, working alongside incredibly talented teams focused on staying true to the evolving needs and desires of the audiences we serve. I will continue to be a firm supporter of the business and am confident that Future, under Jon’s leadership, will go from strength to strength.” ■