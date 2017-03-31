Funny or Die, IM Global Television Work Out Sales Deal

Funny or Die has signed a deal with IM Global Television for IM Global to handle international sales on Funny or Die’s original digital content slate. Funny or Die launched in 2007 and has grown into a premier comedy brand and production studio with a global audience of more than 60 million.

IM Global Television will launch sales at MIPTV in early April for over 800 Funny or Die videos.

“Funny Or Die is, without question, the world's leading online comedy platform for premier level content and talent,” said Eli Shibley, IM Global Television president of international distribution and co-productions. “We strive to work with best in class partners throughout every facet of our production and distribution business and could not be more honored to partner with them on their incredible slate of original content.”

Funny Or Die's founders are Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy. Judd Apatow is also a principal partner.

“We are thrilled to share the best of Funny Or Die with international audiences,” said Brian Toombs, VP of partner content, Funny or Die. “Our content really showcases comedy that has universal appeal to all comedy fans so we are excited about this partnership with IM Global Television.”