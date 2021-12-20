Trending

Freeze Frame | December 2021

Photos from the Cable Hall of Fame screening, virtual TVB Forward conference, premieres and other events

(From l.): Nat Geo’s Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, global scripted content and documentary films; Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content; and Karey Burke, president, 20th Television, at the premiere of The Hot Zone: Anthrax at New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. (Image credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Nat Geo/PictureGroup)
(From l.): Hailey Kilgore, Courtney A. Kemp and Toby Sandeman at Starz’s season two premiere afterparty for Power Book II: Ghost at Le Bain in New York. (Image credit: amie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz)
At a Q&A for Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso at The Grove Apple Store in Los Angeles (l. to r.): Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Cristo Fernandez. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
Charter’s Paul Marchand (l.), EVP/chief human resources officer, and Rhonda Crichlow, SVP/chief diversity officer, pitch in at a Spectrum Community Assist revitalization event at the Community Action Agency of Western Connecticut’s Lathon Wilder Community Center in Stamford, Conn. (Image credit: Charter)
Rihanna (l.) and Jennifer Salke, head of content for Amazon, at the New York premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 at The Glasshouse in New York. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)
At the Cable Center’s virtual Cable Hall of Fame ceremony in Denver, honoree Bridget Baker (r.) and her mother, Mary Pignalberi. (Image credit: Tommy Cowan/T5 Photography)
Cable Center president and CEO Jana Henthorn (c.) with Charter’s Keely Buchanan (l.) and Cynthia Carpenter at the Cable Hall of Fame screening. (Image credit: Tommy Cowan/T5 Photography)
Boras Corp.’s Tad Yo (l.) with the University of Denver’s Ron Rizzuto at the Cable Hall of Fame screening in Denver. (Image credit: Tommy Cowan/T5 Photography)
Kathy Doyle, EVP and managing director, local investment at Magna Global, accepts honors as Media Agency of the Year at the virtual TVB Forward conference. (Image credit: TVB)
On the virtual TVB Forward conference’s “The Future of Measurement” panel: moderator Hadassa Gerber of TVB (l.) and panelists (r., clockwise from top l.) Nancy Larkin, Horizon Media; Karthik Rao, Nielsen; Bill Livek, Comscore; and Missy Evenson, E.W. Scripps. (Image credit: TVB)