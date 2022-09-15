Freeze Frame | 20th Anniversary Hispanic TV Summit

The 20th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, held September 15 at etc.venues as part of NYC TV Week, explored the multiple ways that television programming is embracing Hispanic culture in 2022 across platforms from streaming to broadcast to traditional pay TV, with a special focus on the increasing preference for programming made by Hispanics for Hispanics. The event also included the annual Hispanic Television Awards, honoring top executives and on-air personalities in the sector. Here are some snapshots from the daylong event.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.