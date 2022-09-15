Freeze Frame | 20th Anniversary Hispanic TV Summit

By Michael Demenchuk
Mark Reinertson
Photos from NYC TV Week event held September 15

The 20th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, held September 15 at etc.venues as part of NYC TV Week, explored the multiple ways that television programming is embracing Hispanic culture in 2022 across platforms from streaming to broadcast to traditional pay TV, with a special focus on the increasing preference for programming made by Hispanics for Hispanics. The event also included the annual Hispanic Television Awards, honoring top executives and on-air personalities in the sector. Here are some snapshots from the daylong event.  

Gonzalo del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural and chair of the Hispanic Marketing Council, kicks off the 20th anniversary Hispanic Television Summit with the opening address on the State of the Hispanic Media Industry.
Gonzalo del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural and chair of the Hispanic Marketing Council, kicks off the 20th anniversary Hispanic Television Summit with the opening address on the State of the Hispanic Media Industry. (Image credit: Mark Reinertson)

