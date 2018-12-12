Freeform Picks Up Josh Thomas Comedy ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’

Freeform has picked up the comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, ordering 10 episodes. Produced by Avalon Television and Freeform, the show comes from Josh Thomas, who stars as well.

Thomas plays Nicholas, “a neurotic 25-year-old living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism,” said Freeform. When their father becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to hold it all together.

“Both on and off screen, Josh is a master of creativity and bringing unique stories about underrepresented topics to television,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. “At Freeform, we are committed to elevating narratives that resonate with today’s youth culture and this series is the perfect vehicle for that. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Josh to tell the story of this unconventional, quirky family that will spark many conversations around love, grief and adulting.”

Thomas created the concept and will be showrunner. David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner are executive producers for Avalon Television. Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte are also exec producers.

Besides Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press and Adam Faison are in the cast.

“The absolute bestest thing about having a brand-new TV show is getting to create new characters,” said Thomas. “I love the characters in this show, and I love how our cast depicts them—they are funny and kind and fascinating. I feel very grateful to Freeform for giving me the opportunity to introduce them to you.”