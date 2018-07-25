Freeform Orders Rodeo Pilot From ‘The Americans’ Pair

Freeform has ordered a pilot for Breckman Rodeo (working title), from creator Steve Lerner and the executive producers of The Americans, Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Weisberg and Fields are executive producers, and Lerner is co-executive producer of the pilot.

FX Productions is producing the project.

Breckman Rodeo is a drama about a group of young rodeo riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show centers on Ashley, a “sparkplug who refuses to stay within the lines that have been drawn for her,” according to Freeform, and her boyfriend Brant, a rodeo prodigy “torn between a content, quiet life and the rocky climb to superstardom.”

Brant, Ashley and their friends have to reconcile the traditional values of rodeo and their upbringing with the changing realities of the 21st century.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Freeform, FX Productions and the brilliant Steve Lerner on his one-of-a-kind coming of age gem,” said Fields and Weisberg. “When Steve, who grew up in Cheyenne, first showed us his amazing script, we asked him if there was really such a thing as a high school rodeo team. Steve has been bringing us up to speed ever since. His show is a heartfelt look at teenage life in Cheyenne--familiar to some, not to others, but sure to move and surprise everyone.”

The Americans is a period drama about the marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington during the Reagan administration. The series recently wrapped. It is nominated for an outstanding drama Emmy.

“Growing up in Wyoming, I loved going to the rodeo,” added Lerner. “I’m excited to bring the stories and people of my hometown to the screen. Freeform, FXP and the J’s (Joe and Joel) have been wonderful collaborators, and I’m thrilled to shoot this pilot with them.”