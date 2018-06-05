Freeform Drama ‘Shadowhunters’ to End After Season Three

Supernatural drama Shadowhunters will end after three seasons on Freeform, the network announced. Twelve new episodes will air in the spring of 2019, concluding with a two-hour series finale.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

"We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama."

Shadowhunters is about a teen girl who finds she is a Shadowhunter, a human born with angelic blood. She joins with other Shadowhunters and hunts demons.

The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway, Alisha Wainwright as Maia Roberts and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

Freeform is part of Disney|ABC Television.