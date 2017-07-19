Fred Graver Joins Discovery as Senior VP, Digital Content

Discovery Communications named Fred Graver as senior VP of digital content and social.

Graver, a MTV Networks veteran, was most recently global head of TV for Twitter. He will report to Karen Leever, executive VP and general manager of digital media at Discovery.

"I am thrilled to have Fred join the Discovery Digital team," said Leever. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the Discovery brands. As a creative visionary, he is perfectly suited to drive our networks' digital and social strategies forward as we continue to pursue our goal of creating iconic Discovery content for audiences across all platforms."

As head of TV and global head of TV creative, Graver created ways for broadcasters, showrunners and talent to use Twitter to engage audiences and increase ratings.

Before joining Twitter, Graver was executive VP of programming at Travel Channel. Prior to that he was senior VP at MTV Networks.

“The Discovery brands speak directly to every meaningful group on the internet, through authentic, real, and hugely entertaining programming,” said Graver. “The creative teams here are the best in the business, both on air and on digital, and I look forward to working with them. It will be a thrill and a challenge to drive new audiences on every platform and device.”