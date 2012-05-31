Fox Wants Nat Geo to Be More Like History

Fox Networks Group wants its National Geographic Channel to

be more like History Channel.

David Haslingden, president and COO of FNG, speaking at the

Nomura Media & Telecom Summit, said that History has become the leader in

the nonfiction cable segment by "abandoning the perceived limits of their brand

position" and boosting ratings by replacing one-off documentaries by creating

character-driven, long-running series.

"Kudos to them for showing us the way," Haslingden said.

"Now we're just going to do it better."

On other topics, Haslingden said that creating a national

sports channel in the U.S. remains an option for the News Corp. unit and that

many of its other cable networks are not receiving a "fair price" from

distributors. The company is working on apps that will allow viewers to access

its sports and entertainment programming.

He also said the company is committed to American Idol, and that despite its

ratings drop last season, "we are optimistic that we will arrest its ratings

decline and that this show will continue on" for several more seasons.

"We're going to throw all of our resources into making sure

it's better than ever," he said.

Haslingden, who ran the National Geographic Channels for

News Corp. and its International Channels before taking his current post, said

that the leader in the unscripted space is no longer Discovery, but History.

"This channel

category has moved almost completely away from one-off documentaries and moved

to be very dependent on character-driven, long-running series," he said. "These

businesses are really hit-driven. When you can come up with a franchise like

American Pickers or Pawn Stars, you can really transform the

economics and positioning of a network."

Haslingden said

FNG has changed the creative leadership at Nat Geo to do the same thing.

"We are

stepping up our investment in character-led long-running series," he said. The

channel's "huge international presence allows you to underwrite the increase in

program investment that is necessary to start delivering shows that are

premiering at a 1.5 [rating], not a 0.5."

Haslingden said

News Corp. expects its distribution revenue to continue to increase at a

double-digit clip, partly through higher rates and partly through increases in

carriage.

"A number of our networks still haven't reached a fair

price," he said. He said 30% of the company's cable deals come up for renewal

in fiscal 2014 and 40% in 2015. "That's good news for us because we think these

are negotiations where we think the balance of the leverage lies with us."

Haslingden added that technology, rather than posing

potential problems and disruptions, is increasing the number of touch points where

the company can engage and build emotional connections with its consumers.

FNG now has "a bunch of rights we've never rolled into our

discussions with affiliate before. They're very, very valuable and important

currency so again, I think that plays into the overall equation about balance

of leverage and makes me very confident about the outlook for affiliate fees,"

he said.

And while TV Everywhere is "a fantastic product," Haslingden

said there might be cases when it's appropriate for FNG to build network-specific

apps for its brands.

The company is developing a Fox Sports 2 Go app that will be

"a very powerful and great product," he said. "We'll do the same thing at Fox."

Speaking of sports, Haslingden said that FNG has the option

to expand Speed into a broader sports channel. Or it could choose to build its

key sports franchises on the Fox network and FX.

"Both of them are good options," he said.

Haslingden said FNG's regional sports network remains good.

Speaking of the Los Angeles teams, he said. "It' is absolutely true there have

been some franchises where the amounts paid to buy those franchises away from

us haven't been in our view economically supportable. We have shown fiscal

discipline in walking away from those deals."

He said Time Warner Cable's licensing of the Lakers was

"frankly idiosyncratic, and I think that we're going to see that our investment

analysis of those opportunities was correct, namely that they overpaid."