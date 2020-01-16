Fox to Air ‘Harry & Meghan’ Special Jan. 29

Fox will air the one-hour special Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special looks into the couple’s plan to make a break from their role in the royal family.

Telepictures is producing the special, which Fox calls a TMZ investigation.

“More than a dozen people with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen,” said Fox. “The special also focuses on the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment.”

Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan and Don Nash are executive producers.