Fox to Air Election Puppet Special From Robert Smigel

Fox will premiere an election-themed puppet special called Let’s Be Real October 1. Robert Smigel is an executive producer. The special will cover politics, pop culture and the election through sketches featuring puppets, celebrities and remote pieces. Propagate is producing.

Fox said Let’s Be Real is the first venture between its scripted and unscripted departments.

“Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to be working with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox, and Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials. “This project also marks an important partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope this is but the first in a long line of collaborations between our two teams.”

Smigel is behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to be working with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” said Smigel. “Oh, yeah -- for me to poop on.”

Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Kevin Healy are executive producers on behalf of Propagate; Gerald-Brice Viret is executive producing for Canal+, and Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte of Can’t Stop Media also exec produce. Bruce Leddy directs the special.