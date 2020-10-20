Fox Sports Tees Up World Series Coverage

Fox Sports’ coverage of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays debuts tonight (Oct. 20) on Fox broadcasting and Fox Deportes.

The 116th edition of the Fall Classic will be played at a neutral site -- Globe Life Field in Arlington Tx -- for the first time ever due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The league will allow up to 11,500 fans to attend each game.

Game two of the series will be played tomorrow (Oct. 21), with games three, four and five (if necessary) set for Oct. 23-Oct. 25. If necessary, game six and seven will take place on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, respectively.

Along with Fox broadcasting, MLB.TV subscribers will be able to stream the games live, while MLB Network will provide extensive live coverage of each game.

The Dodgers will be making their third World Series appearance in the last four years, while the Tampa Bay Rays will be making their second appearance ever in the fall classic. The team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.