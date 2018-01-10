Fox Sports Names Silverman President, National Networks

Fox Sports has named Mark Silverman as its president, national networks. Silverman was president of the Big Ten Network (BTN), a joint venture between Fox Sports and the Big Ten Conference.



Silverman starts Jan. 16 and will relocate to Los Angeles. He will oversee all programming, production, marketing, and digital for Fox, FS1 and FS2 live events and studio shows. He will also retain his responsibilities at BTN.



“Mark is an excellent, creative executive who has been in the Fox Sports family for over 11 years with great success,” said Eric Shanks, president and executive producer, Fox Sports. “We couldn’t be more thrilled he has chosen to take this new role on our team.”



Silverman began in the entertainment industry at The Walt Disney Company, where he held a number of executive positions during his 13-year tenure, principally in the television and movie studio divisions. Prior to joining BTN, Silverman was senior VP/general manager of the ABC Cable Networks Group. He was also senior VP/general manager, ABC Family Channel.



“I have greatly enjoyed leading BTN for the past 11 years,” said Silverman. “I now look forward to joining the Fox Sports leadership team and working with some of the top brands and executives in the industry.”