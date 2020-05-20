Fox Sports to Roll Out Live Pro Bowling Events

Add professional bowling to the list of live sports events returning to television amid the COVID-19 pandemic as Fox Sports will televise a series of Professional Bowlers Association events beginning June 6.

PBA bowler Bill O'Neill

Fox broadcasting will televise the June 6 primetime PBA Strike Derby event in which eight PBA bowlers will compete in an elimination competition to see how many strikes can be bowled within two minutes, according to the PBA.

Other events include the June 13 PBA Summer Clash, a one ball elimination format that will feature both PBA and Professional Women’s Bowler Association Tour players, and a four-night live PBA King of the Lanes series on FS1 which will launch in July.

All events will be held at Bowlero Jupiter in Florida without fans in attendance and an abundance of caution towards the safety of the players, officials and TV production crew, according to Fox Sports and the PBA.

"We are so excited to be one of the first properties bringing live sports back to broadcast television," PBA CEO Colie Edison said in a statement. "This dynamic series of events will showcase the immense talent of our elite bowlers to a wide audience and we look forward to welcoming new fans to the Professional Bowlers Association."