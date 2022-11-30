Fox Signs Deal With McG To Produce Drama Series

Fox Entertainment said it made a direct broadcast development deal with writer-producer-director McG.

Under terms of the deal McG and his production company, Wonderland Sound & Vision, will develop and produce drama series for Fox. Fox will own and distribute the programming created as part of the arrangement.

McG has directed films including Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salvation. He and Fox previously worked together on the Lethal Weapon TV series and The O.C. McG also executive produced Supernatural for The CW.

“From The O.C. to Lethal Weapon, McG is an original talent who has made an indelible imprint on Fox ,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment. . “Welcoming him and Wonderland back to the Fox team is a pleasure to announce because we know the possibilities for imaginative storytelling are limitless.”

Wonderland has produced several movies for Netflix and is currently working on Uglies, starring Joey King for the streamer. Wonderland also is currently in post-production on Musica starring Cami Mendes for Amazon. ■