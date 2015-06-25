Fox Sets Fall Schedule, Including 'Empire's Second Season Premiere

Cue the music. Fire up the Twitter. Fox has announced the return of broadcast television’s biggest hit — and its other shows.

Fox revealed Thursday the schedule for its upcoming season, headlined by hip-hop drama Empire, which will debut its second season Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m.

The network’s fall season will kick off honoring the previous year’s shows with the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards. Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, the Emmys will air live on both coasts Sunday, Sept. 20, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Fox’s fall slate gets underway the next day, as Gotham returns for a second season Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of futuristic crime drama Minority Report, based on the Steven Spielberg film, at 9 p.m.

Scream Queens, from executive producer Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story), will debut with a special, two-hour series premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. It will settle into its usual 9 p.m. time slot the following Tuesday. Its lead-ins on Sept. 29 will be a pair of new comedies: John Stamos-starring Grandfathered at 8 p.m. and Rob Lowe-starring The Grinder at 8:30 p.m.

Leading into Empire on Wednesday, Sept. 23 will be Rosewood, the new Miami medical procedural airing at 8 p.m.

The following Sunday, Sept. 27, Fox will return its quintet of half-hour comedies, starting with Bob’s Burgers at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Simpsons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Family Guy and The Last Man on Earth.

Below is the full fall schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 20

8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/ 67TH PRIMETIME EMMY® AWARDS

5:00-8:00 PM LIVE PT

Monday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MINORITY REPORT (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8:00-10:00 PM SCREAM QUEENS (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM ROSEWOOD (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 27

7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8:00-8:30 PM GRANDFATHERED (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GRINDER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SCREAM QUEENS (Time Period Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 1

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW (Season Premiere)

Friday, Nov. 6

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST (Season Premiere)