Fox Reunites ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast For Reboot

Fox is bringing back cast members from Beverly Hills, 90210 for a six-episode event series called 90210. Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are on board. The series is scheduled to air this summer.

Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler will write and executive produce 90210.

The cast members will play “heightened” versions of themselves, said Fox “that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” with a bit of irreverence tossed in.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran on Fox 1990-2000.

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running,” said Fox. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

The original series, set in wealthy Beverly Hills, documented the tribulations of a group of friends from high school on to college and into early adulthood.

90210 will be produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. It will be executive produced by Alberghini, Chessler, Carteris, Garth, Austin Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering.