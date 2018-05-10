Fox Renews Musical Series ‘Star’ for Third Season

Fox said it has renewed its music industry drama Star for a third season.

This season, the series is averaging a 1.9 rating and 7 share in Nielsen’s L7 ratings among adults 18 to 49. It gets a lot of delayed viewing, with its audience growing by 71% from live plus same day to a multiplatform audience of 7.2 million viewers in the demo.

Star is from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. It is executive produced by Lee Daniels, Ton Donaghy, Pamela Oas Williams and Karin Gist.

Its cast including Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany Scott and Quincy Brown.