Fox Orders Season Two of ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’

Fox has renewed Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for a second season. The show premiered June 13 and sees Ramsay drive to struggling restaurants across the country in his mobile kitchen and command center, called Hell on Wheels. He aims to bring the failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster in 24 hours.

“Gordon gives 100% in everything he does, and he took on the task of turning these restaurants around wholeheartedly,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox. “He may be these owners’ harshest critic, but he’s also their biggest champion, because he wants them to succeed. When all is said and done, it’s really Gordon’s heart that resonates with viewers, and we can’t wait to see who he helps save next season.”

The debut of 24 Hours to Hell and Back posted a 1.4 in Live +7 ratings, and tallied 5.2 million multi-platform viewers, becoming Fox’s most-watched summer debut in more than three years, the network said. The second episode did a 1.3 in L+3 ratings, with 4.6 million multi-platform viewers.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Michael Van Briesen, Chris Brogden, Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone are executive producers.